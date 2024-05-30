Technical and Hotel Upgrades for Hanseatic Inspiration

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises revealed more details of Hanseatic Inspiration’s recent drydock. In a blog post, the German cruise line shared insights into the work carried out onboard the 2019-built expedition vessel during the ten-day shipyard stay at, which took place in mid-May.

According to the company, the Hanseatic Inspiration mainly underwent technical maintenance, in addition to class work, during its stay at the Kaiserdock II at Lloyd Werft in Bremerhaven, Germany.

“The bow thruster was serviced, the propeller was checked, and the zinc anodes were replaced. The stabilizers and the two rudders and propellers at the stern have also been serviced as scheduled,” said the Hanseatic Inspiration’s Captain Ulf Wolter.

“This is all necessary for the renewal of the class. The inspector was looking at everything closely,” he added.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises highlighted the presence of other representatives of the classification society, who checked the ship’s operational safety and issued certificates for class renewals.

“Even if our guests later hardly see how much effort we have put in, it still gives them a good feeling that the ship is being kept up to date,” said Ulrich Voss, who oversaw the technical work onboard the 230-guest ship.

The preparations for the shipyard stay took over ten months, he added, and involved over 250 to-do items.

“In addition to around 100 crew members for the entire interior area, we had around 300 employees from subcontractors onboard,” Voss explained, noting that 120 shipyard employees also worked on the project.

While the focus of the drydock laid on the technical side, there were also some hotel updates.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, in addition to staterooms and suites, the reception area, the corridors, the pool deck and the Ocean Spa were among the areas that saw upgrades.

“Since the Hanseatic Inspiration entered service in 2019, no major renovation work is necessary yet. We are therefore concentrating on many small details,” said Isolde Susset, head of expedition cruises and tourism.

Work being carried out on passenger areas included the replacement of carpets, wallpaper, upholstery and tiles.

“We received the suggestion to equip the bathrooms in the Grand Suites with underfloor heating. This has now been installed,” she added.

Also, following passengers’ feedback, all closet doors onboard now have a new locking system, Susset said.

After the completion of the work, the Hanseatic Inspiration set sail from the shipyard to resume revenue service on May 23, 2024.