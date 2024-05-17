Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Inspiration Enters Drydock in Germany

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Inspiration is currently undergoing a drydock at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany.

After completing a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe, the expedition ship arrived at the facility on May 13, 2024.

The Hanseatic Inspiration is now set to undergo routine maintenance, in addition to class work and technical overhauls.

The 230-guest vessel is also expected to receive upkeep of its hotel areas, including replacement of carpets, upholstery and more.

Following the work, the Hanseatic Inspiration is set to resume service on May 23, 2024. On that day, the ship will set sail from Bremerhaven for an eight-night cruise to several destinations in Germany.

Sailing to Hamburg, the one-way voyage features visits to Binz, Poel Island, Wismar, Heligoland and Silt, in addition to an overnight call in Cuxhaven.

The Hanseatic Inspiration is also scheduled to transit the Kiel Canal before arriving at its final destination on May 31, 2024.

The ship is set to offer a series of expedition cruises to the Arctic and Northern Europe during the 2024 summer season. The program features itineraries to Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and more.

In September, the Hanseatic Inspiration is also scheduled to offer cruises to the Great Lakes. Sailing from Toronto and Milwaukee, the 13- to 16-night itineraries feature visits to several destinations in Canada and the United States.

The vessel will then reposition to South America to kick off a winter season that includes expeditions to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

Purpose-designed to offer expedition cruises in remote areas and polar regions, the Hanseatic Inspiration originally entered service in October 2019.

A sister ship to the Hanseatic Nature, the 16,100-ton vessel was built by the VARD Langsten shipyard in Norway.

A third sister ship, the Hanseatic Spirit, was also built by the same facility and entered service for Hapag-Lloyd in 2021.