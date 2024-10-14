Grupo Vidanta Selects cruisePAL Central Reservation System

Grupo Vidanta has chosen Resco’s cruisePAL Central Reservation System (CRS) to handle its cruise reservation system, Resco announced in a newsletter.

“We’ve had a great partnership thus far and are excited to continue working together. Their flexibility and adaptability have consistently aligned with our evolving business needs, making cruisePAL the ideal solution for our reservation system expansion,” said Len Dudis, chief information officer at Grupo Vidanta.

Acting as a single, integrated solution, cruisePAL CRS will be utilized to manage different aspects of Grupo Vidanta’s reservation process, covering bookings and payments, as well as sales invoices and agency account reconciliation.

Additionally, Grupo Vidanta will utilize the system’s API for the creation of B2C and B2B portals, Resco said.

By choosing the digital solution, the company aims to streamline reservation processes, centralize management and empower remote agents, the company added.

Expanding its operations in 2025, Grupo Vidanta has been a partner with Resco since 2018.

After acquiring a cruise ship in 2017, the Mexico-based resort developer is now planning to offer itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.

Starting next February, the Vidanta Elegant is scheduled to sail adults-only cruises in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean under the VidantaWorld brand.

Described as a mega-yacht, the 298-guest ship underwent a major refurbishment that redesigned staterooms and public areas.

According to Vidanta, the vessel now offers twice as much space as other ships in the luxury space, as well as a nearly one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio and 13 bars and restaurants.

Other features include access to a VIP Lounge for guests staying in suite-level cabins. In addition to being a private area, the facility offers complimentary soft drinks and snacks.