Fincantieri Cuts Steel for New Seven Seas Prestige

Fincantieri and Regent Seven Seas Cruises today celebrated the steel-cutting ceremony for the new Seven Seas Prestige.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, the ship is the first in a new series developed for the ultra-luxury brand, which is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

According to a press release, the ceremony took place in Fincantieri’s Marghera yard and was attended by representatives from both companies.

Among those present were Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division; and Marco Lunardi, director of the Marghera yard.

As the first in a new series of ships known as the Prestige Class, the new 77,000-ton vessel will be followed by a sister ship in 2029.

According to Fincantieri, the Seven Seas Prestige will accommodate up to 850 guests in 434 suites, giving it one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the industry.

“The ship will embody sophistication and refinement that is the epitome of timeless elegance, integrating the most advanced environmental technologies and introducing new accommodation categories, new dining experiences and many more incredible experiences for luxury travelers,” the shipyard added in its statement.

The new Prestige Class follows the Explorer series, which was also built by Fincantieri between 2016 and 2023, and includes the Seven Seas Explorer, the Seven Seas Splendor and the Seven Seas Grandeur.

The Seven Seas Prestige is part of an eight-ship order that was announced by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings earlier this year.

In addition to two ships for Regent, the record-breaking agreement includes prototype vessels for the group’s Norwegian Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises brands.

With deliveries scheduled through 2036, the new ships will add nearly 25,000 berths to the fleet of the three-brand company.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s orderbook also includes five previously ordered ships for Norwegian and Oceania.