Carnival Panorama Sets Sail to Long Beach

The Carnival Panorama is currently returning to Long Beach to resume its regular schedule on the West Coast.

After undergoing a dry dock refurbishment at the Tuas Shipyard in Singapore, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel started a repositioning voyage back to North America on Oct. 12, 2024.

Sailing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, the trans-Pacific voyage features various destinations in Asia and Hawaii before its scheduled arrival in November in California.

As part of the 25-night itinerary, the Carnival Panorama is scheduled to visit ports in Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, including Ho Chi Minh City, Kota Kinabalu and Manila.

Another highlight of the repositioning voyage is a visit to Guam, an unusual destination for cruise ships in the Mariana Islands.

The 2019-built ship is also set to make an overnight call in Honolulu before arriving back at its homeport on Nov. 5, 2024.

Starting on Nov. 5, the Vista-class vessel resumes a regular schedule of five- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and the Sea of Cortez.

Sailing from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach, the itineraries feature visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz, Mazatlán and Ensenada.

As part of its recent refurbishment, the Carnival Panorama underwent regular maintenance and also received updates to its public areas and cabins.

According to Carnival, the refit saw the addition of a non-smoking casino, as well as new shops and a Dreams Studio, where guests can schedule photo shoots with the ship’s professional photographers.

In addition to a new mini golf course, the Carnival Panorama also received Carnival Cruise Line’s new hull livery.

The ship is the final one in Carnival Cruise Line’s 27-ship fleet to receive the new look, which includes red, white, and blue adornments across the hull.

Introduced by the new Mardi Gras, the new livery was rolled out to the company’s fleet on a gradual basis over the last three years.