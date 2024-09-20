Carnival Panorama Enters Drydock in Singapore

The Carnival Panorama recently entered drydock in Singapore, having crossed the Pacific earlier this month.

As part of its regular maintenance schedule, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is undergoing class work and inspections, in addition to technical overhauls and overall upkeep.

During the drydock, the 2019-built ship is also expected to receive the company’s new livery, which includes a blue hull highlighted by accents of white and red.

With the Carnival Splendor receiving the colors earlier this year, the Panorama will be the last ship to receive the new design, which was first introduced by the Mardi Gras in 2020.

The ship is also expected to receive minor updates to its public areas and facilities, with details set to be revealed soon.

After the completion of the work, the Carnival Panorama is set to offer a Carnival Journey on its way back to North America.

The trans-Pacific itinerary sails from Singapore to Long Beach and features visits to several destinations in the Pacific Ocean.

Departing on Oct. 12, 2024, the 25-night voyage is highlighted by stops in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Manila in the Philippines and Guam in the Mariana Islands.

Before arriving back in California, the Panorama will debut in Hawaii with an overnight visit to Honolulu.

The ship is scheduled to resume its regular schedule of cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja on November 5, 2024.

Sailing year-round from Long Beach, Panorama’s six- to eight-night itineraries feature visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and La Paz, as well as Ensenada.

A second West Coast-based Carnival vessel is also undergoing a scheduled drydock this month, the Carnival Radiance.

Currently at a shipyard in Canada, the 2000-built ship is scheduled to resume service in Long Beach on Sep. 24, 2024.