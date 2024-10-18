Carnival: New 2026-27 Cruises from New Orleans and Long Beach

Carnival Cruise Line today announced the extension of the schedule for the Carnival Liberty and the Carnival Valor from New Orleans, as well as the Carnival Panorama from its homeport of Long Beach.

According to a press release, the new cruises widen the company’s array of vacation options available throughout 2026 and into early 2027.

The Liberty and the Valor will offer different itineraries from New Orleans, sailing to destinations in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, as well as The Bahamas, Carnival said.

From Long Beach, the Carnival Panorama will continue to sail to popular ports of call in the Mexican Riviera, the company added.

“The sailings we’re opening today showcase the diverse array of destinations and itineraries available to our guests. We believe variety is essential to allow guests to curate unforgettable cruises as they plan future vacations,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line.

“New Orleans and Long Beach are vital to our homeport strategy and bring great new options to our guests who sail from each port as we continue to broaden our overall cruise schedule for 2026-27,” he added.

Carnival is offering various itineraries onboard the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Liberty from New Orleans, where the cruise line recently celebrated 30 years of year-round service and welcomed its seven millionth guest to embark from the port.

The Carnival Valor will sail four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises, featuring stops in Mexican ports such as Cozumel and Progreso throughout 2026 and early 2027.

Offering a mix of week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean options, the Carnival Liberty delivers more variety for guests sailing from New Orleans, Carnival said.

Among the ports included in the ship’s itineraries is Celebration Key, Carnival’s new private destination in Grand Bahama that is opening in 2025.

The vessel is also scheduled to visit Belize, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Key West, Nassau and Half Moon Cay, a private destination that will be expanded in 2026.

In addition, the Valor is set to offer a unique 14-night round-trip Carnival Journeys cruise departing Nov. 29, 2026, that visits Cozumel, Montego Bay, Curacao, Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama.

The Carnival Panorama continues to offer six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera departing from Long Beach.

According to Carnival, guests can choose among itineraries that feature visits to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, as well as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz.

The 2019-built ship recently completed a dry dock that introduced several enhancements and new features, including new retail shops and a non-smoking casino.