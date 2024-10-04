Carnival Miracle Sets Sail to Galveston for Winter Season

The Carnival Miracle has set sail from San Francisco for a 15-night repositioning voyage to Galveston. The ship left the California homeport on Oct. 1.

After completing a summer program on the West Coast, the Spirit-class vessel will become Carnival Cruise Line’s fourth ship in Texas.

Before arriving in its new homeport, the ship is offering a trans-Canal cruise that sails to destinations in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

In addition to a full transit of the Panama Canal, the cruise features calls to Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, and Cartagena de Indias.

Starting on Oct. 16, the Carnival Miracle is set to offer a series of four- to 12-night cruises to Mexico, the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from Galveston.

For its first cruise out of Texas, the ship is scheduled to sail to the Western Caribbean as part of a nine-night itinerary.

Sailing to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands, the cruise features visits to Cozumel, Belize City, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay and George Town.

The Carnival Miracle then offers a nine-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida that sails to Princess Cays, Bimini, Freeport and Nassau, as well as Key West.

Continuing its homeporting season in Galveston, the ship is also set to offer 12-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, ten- and 11-night cruises to Central America, 11-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and four-night cruises to Mexico.

Itineraries include visits to Oranjestad in Aruba, Puerto Limón in Panama, Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, Costa Maya in Mexico, Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, and more.

Upon completing its seasonal deployment from the port in late March, the Carnival Miracle is set to reposition to Europe for the 2025 summer.

Taking over the itineraries from its sister ship, the Carnival Legend is set to sail from Galveston during the 2025-26 winter cruise season.

From Oct. 22, 2025, to Apr. 23, 2026, the ship offers four- to ten-night cruises departing from the port to destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as Central America.