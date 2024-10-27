Carnival Dream Sails from Galveston for 14-Night Cruise

The Carnival Dream sailed from Galveston earlier this month for a 14-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Florida.

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Journeys program, the itinerary features visits to nine destinations in the region, including ports of call that are visited less often by the company, such as St. Croix and St. Kitts.

The two-week cruise is also scheduled to visit Key West in Florida, as well as Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

According to Carnival, its Journeys sailings are designed to “take vacations further” with a series of special sailings that feature curated destinations and less-traveled routes.

The cruises also feature enriching experiences onboard, in addition to a classic cruising flair, the company added.

Sailing from Galveston on a year-round basis, the Carnival Dream is scheduled to offer similar itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean in 2025.

Also part of the Carnival Journeys program, the 14-night sailings are set to depart from Texas in mid-January and late-October.

The cruise is poised to be repeated in 2026 as well, with sailings scheduled for January and October of that year.

The regular schedule of the Carnival Dream includes a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

In 2024, the itineraries visit Key West, Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, as well as Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize City.

Carnival’s lineup in Galveston for the 2024-25 season also features the 2023-built Carnival Jubilee, which offers seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Other ships from the company sailing from Texas during the timeframe include the Carnival Breeze and the Carnival Miracle.

The vessels offer four- to 12-night cruises to various parts of the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Central America.