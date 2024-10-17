Carnival Miracle Arrives in Galveston

The Carnival Miracle arrived at her new homeport of Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday morning to begin sailing a variety of longer cruises and to complete Carnival Cruise Line’s deployment expansion in Texas, the company said.

Carnival used the occasion to announce that it is the first and only cruise line to deploy four ships to Galveston as the Carnival Miracle joins sister ships Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze and the new Carnival Jubilee in the Texas port.

The Carnival Miracle will sail 18 cruises, ranging in length from four to 12 days, during her first season in Galveston. Among the wide variety of itineraries offered, the ship will visit destinations in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean, The Bahamas and the Panama Canal.

“Galveston continues to grow in popularity with our guests. Adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in this great city gives our guests expanded choices, especially with the upcoming longer cruises Carnival Miracle will sail, which are ideal for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and enjoy more time at sea,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival.

In the spring of next year, the Carnival Miracle will reposition to Europe for the summer. The Carnival Legend will reposition from San Francisco, after sailing to Alaska over the summer, to continue sailing as Carnival’s fourth ship in Galveston. In 2026, the Carnival Miracle will return to Galveston to homeport there after sailing to Alaska from Seattle during the summer months.