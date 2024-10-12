Atlas Ocean Unveils New Travel Advisor Booking Tool

Atlas Ocean Voyages is introducing a new online booking tool, the company announced in a press release.

Available within the Atlas Advisor Central portal, the new feature is said to be designed to make it easier for travel advisors to book, manage and track voyages.

“This tool is designed to simplify the booking process, offering an intuitive experience with features such as searching expeditions by destination, booking staterooms, accessing promotional rates, and tracking current and future bookings,” Atlas Ocean explained.

“We are committed to supporting our travel partners, and this enhancement simplifies the process, making it easier for advisors to do business with us,” said James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Atlas Ocean also stated that its dedicated Regional Sales Directors are ready to support the business growth of travel advisors.

The company’s team can help professionals with marketing and sales support opportunities, driving expedition sales.

“This new online booking tool, paired with personalized support from our regional sales team, reinforces our commitment to providing the tools and resources necessary for our valued partners to grow their expedition sales business with us,” the company added.

Atlas Ocean’s new online booking tool is available for travel advisors on Agents.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

After adding the World Voyager to its fleet in late 2023, the company is currently operating a fleet of three luxury expedition vessels.

Designed as yachts, the ships have the capacity for up to 200 guests and offer itineraries to destinations across the world, including the Mediterranean, the Arctic and Antarctica.

Beyond polar expeditions, Atlas Ocean is expanding its operations by introducing Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions.

According to the company, the new voyages have been well received by travelers seeking diverse experiences.

Atlas Ocean also plans to build two additional vessels for its fleet at the West Sea shipyard in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.