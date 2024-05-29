Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces New Chefs for 2024 Epicurean Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new culinary experts joining its 2024 Epicurean Expeditions.

“We are pleased to add new experts to our Epicurean Expeditions throughout the remainder of the 2024 season,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With a variety of culinary talent joining us, we are excited to offer our guests an even more enriching and immersive culinary journey in the Mediterranean.”

Guests aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages 2024 Epicurean Expeditions can look forward to the Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7Aft Grill, the Yachtsman Cookoff challenge, wine tastings and culinary presentations.

New culinary experts for the 2024 season: