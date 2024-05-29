Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces New Chefs for 2024 Epicurean Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new culinary experts joining its 2024 Epicurean Expeditions.
“We are pleased to add new experts to our Epicurean Expeditions throughout the remainder of the 2024 season,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With a variety of culinary talent joining us, we are excited to offer our guests an even more enriching and immersive culinary journey in the Mediterranean.”
Guests aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages 2024 Epicurean Expeditions can look forward to the Josper Grill Dining Experience at 7Aft Grill, the Yachtsman Cookoff challenge, wine tastings and culinary presentations.
New culinary experts for the 2024 season:
- Paulette Mitchell, sailing onboard the World Traveller on July 1, 2024;
- Chef Martin Gimenez Castro, sailing on the World Traveller on Aug. 5, 2024;
- Top Chef Brazil Luciana Berry, joining the World Traveller on Aug. 5, 2024;
- Chef and author David Shalleck, sailing on the World Traveller on Aug. 23, 2024;
- Christy Rost, known for the cooking and lifestyle series At Home with Christy Rost, joins the World Traveller on Sept. 16, 23, and 30, 2024;
- Chef Plum, sailing onboard the World Voyager on Oct 2. and 12, 2024;
- Stephan Pyles, sailing on the World Voyager Oct. 19, 2024
- Paula Lambert, sailing aboard the World Voyager on Oct. 19, 2024