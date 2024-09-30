Zaandam Sets Sail on Holland America’s Tales of the South Pacific Cruise

The Zaandam is starting Holland America Line’s 51-night “Tales of the South Pacific” cruise today in San Diego.

The voyage is part of the company’s Legendary Voyages program and the itinerary sails roundtrip from California and features visits to destinations in Hawaii, French Polynesia and the South Pacific Islands.

According to Holland America, the cruise offers an in-depth exploration of the region, highlighted by a visit to Bora Bora.

Nicknamed “Pearl of the Pacific,” the port of call is consistently rated among the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the company said.

The ship will arrive in Bora Bora in the early morning and depart just before midnight, offering guests 16 hours to explore the island.

In addition to the destination, the “Tales of the South Pacific” cruise also includes visits to five ports in Hawaii, four ports in Fiji, as well as seven additional calls in French Polynesia.

Before returning to San Diego, the Zaandam is also scheduled to visit Kiribati, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

The itinerary is also highlighted by overnights in Suva, Honolulu and Papeete – the capital city of Tahiti, French Polynesia.

According to Holland America, the extended Legendary Voyages range from 25 to 59 days and include a comprehensive collection of ports, allowing for in-depth exploration in different parts of the world.

Most of the cruises sail roundtrip from ports in the United States, including Seattle, San Diego and Fort Lauderdale.

Before ending the cruise in late November, the Zaandam is scheduled to offer a series of cruises on the West Coast before repositioning to the Caribbean in early 2025.

Sailing from San Diego, the ship offers 11- to 17-night itineraries to Hawaii, the Mexican Riviera, and the Sea of Cortez. The cruises feature less-visited destinations in these regions, such as Manzanillo and Loreto.