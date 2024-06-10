Holland America’s Updates ‘Tales of the South Pacific’ Legendary Voyage

Holland America Line announced updates to its 2024 Legendary Voyage, “Tales of the South Pacific,” which will now include a call to Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Departing Sept. 25 from Vancouver, British Columbia, or Sept. 30, sailing roundtrip San Diego, California, the 51-day or 56-day journey aboard the Zaandam offers an in-depth exploration of the South Pacific.

In addition to Bora Bora, guests will visit destinations across Hawaii and the South Pacific, including five ports in Hawaii, four ports in Fiji, seven additional calls in French Polynesia and visits to Kiribati, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

“Bora Bora earned the nickname ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ for good reason as it is consistently rated among the most popular tourist destinations in the world,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add the port to this year’s Tales of the South Pacific cruise, giving our guests an even more select and in-depth exploration of the region.”

The ship will arrive in Bora Bora in the early morning and depart just before midnight on Nov. 6, 2024, offering guests 16 hours to explore the island.

Travelers will also enjoy overnights in Suva (Fiji), Honolulu, Hawaii and Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia.