Virtuosa to Join MSC’s Lineup in the Caribbean for 2025-26

The MSC Virtuosa will join MSC Cruises’ seven-ship lineup in the Caribbean for the 2025-26 winter cruise season.

According to published deployment, the 2021-built vessel is set to offer a series of cruises from Guadeloupe, Barbados and Martinique starting in late November 2025.

Running through early April 2026, the schedule includes seven-night itineraries to destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, with ports calls scheduled in St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Antigua and St. Kitts.

Marking the ship’s second consecutive winter season in the region, the program also includes trans-Atlantic crossings.

The 13- to 22-night itineraries sail between Northern Europe and the Caribbean and offer multiple embarkation ports, including Southampton, Le Havre and Hamburg.

In addition to the MSC Virtuosa, seven MSC ships are scheduled to sail to the Caribbean and the Bahamas during the 2025-26 winter.

The lineup is highlighted by the new MSC World America, which will offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

Currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the ship is set to enter service next April.

Also sailing from Miami, the MSC Seaside and the MSC Divina offer three- to 11-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Central America.

Port Canaveral will receive a second MSC ship in late 2025 with the MSC Grandiosa joining the MSC Seashore for three- to seven-night cruises.

MSC Cruises is also debuting in Galveston with the MSC Seascape offering week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from a new terminal, the 2023-built ship is scheduled to arrive at its new homeport in Texas in November 2025.

After launching year-round service from the port in 2022, the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail to the Bahamas and Florida from New York City during the 2025-26 winter.