SS United States Conservancy Granted Additional Time with Mediation

The SS United States Conservancy was granted additional time to move the SS United States from its current pier in the Port of Philadelphia.

According to an update shared by the not-for-profit organization, the deadline for the operation was suspended amid a court-ordered confidential mediation.

Facing an eviction notice that expired on Sept. 12, the Conservancy has been in the middle of a legal battle with Penn Warehousing, which operates the dock where the 1952-built former ocean liner has been docked since the 1990s.

“This week, the SS United States Conservancy participated in a court-ordered confidential mediation following our motion to extend the deadline to move the ship from Philadelphia’s Pier 82,” the group said in a statement shared on Friday, Sept. 20.

“Progress toward addressing a range of issues was made, but it will require additional time and discussions to come to an amicable resolution to this dispute,” it added.

As a result, Judge Anita Brody issued an order temporarily suspending the deadline for the ship’s move, the Conservancy said, noting that the negotiations between the involved parties are ongoing.

“The Conservancy’s efforts in the days ahead will continue to center around conducting good faith negotiations and ensuring that the legacy of America’s Flagship endures and inspires for future generations,” the group added.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to chart the best possible forward course for the SS United States, given the constraints placed upon us by this litigation.”

In late August, the Conservancy announced a preliminary deal with Florida’s Okaloosa County to sell the ship for a reefing project.

As part of the agreement, the ship would be sunk off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach for the creation of the world’s largest artificial reef. The project also includes plans for a land-based museum dedicated to the ship.