SS United States Must Move From Philadelphia Pier By Sept. 12

The SS United States ocean liner, which sits laid up at Pier 82 in Philadelphia, will need to vacate its berth by Sept. 12, 2024, according to U.S. District Court Senior Judge Anita Brody.

The ruling came from a dispute between the SS United States Conservancy and the ship’s landlord, Penn Warehousing, over docking fees.

The Conservancy said the ruling was a victory, as the court said that Penn Warehousing double not double dockage fees on the ship.

On the flip side, the ship will need to find a new home in short order.

“While the Conservancy was vindicated in not being compelled to pay a large sum of back rent to the SS United States’ pier operator, the ruling makes clear this iconic American symbol is in peril,” said Conservancy President Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship’s designer, William Francis Gibbs.

“The judge’s decision gives us a very limited window to find a new home for the SS United States and raise the resources necessary to move the ship and keep her safe. We must do both to avoid the tragic fate that countless supporters from around the world have worked for over a decade to prevent,” said Gibbs.

The Conservancy said it has been actively exploring potential pier locations in the Philadelphia area and along the East Coast able to accommodate the nearly 1000-foot-long ocean liner.

“We have also been engaging in targeted outreach to federal and state officials who could help with that effort,” the group said in a statement.