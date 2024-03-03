Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

SS United States Facing Potential Eviction from Philadelphia Pier

SS United States

The famed SS United States ocean liner could be facing eviction from its current berth in South Philadelphia, as reported by CBS Philadelphia.

An ongoing dispute between the SS United States Conservancy and Penn Warehousing over rent payments resulted in a two-day trial earlier this year.

A federal judge is expected to issue a ruling soon. Meanwhile, discussions remain ongoing to turn the ship into a mixed-used real estate destination.  

The SS United States Conservancy began its rental agreement with Penn Warehousing and Distribution in 2011, with the ocean liner being docked at a daily rate of $850. In 2021, the rent increased to $1,700 per day. However, as stated in a complaint filed in federal court, the conservancy has not been meeting the higher rental payments.

The conservancy’s attorney, however, contends that the increased rent was never properly negotiated with them and was instead raised unilaterally.

Should the ship be evicted, the Conservancy will need to find a new berth or potentially scrap the vessel.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.