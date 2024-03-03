SS United States Facing Potential Eviction from Philadelphia Pier

The famed SS United States ocean liner could be facing eviction from its current berth in South Philadelphia, as reported by CBS Philadelphia.

An ongoing dispute between the SS United States Conservancy and Penn Warehousing over rent payments resulted in a two-day trial earlier this year.

A federal judge is expected to issue a ruling soon. Meanwhile, discussions remain ongoing to turn the ship into a mixed-used real estate destination.

The SS United States Conservancy began its rental agreement with Penn Warehousing and Distribution in 2011, with the ocean liner being docked at a daily rate of $850. In 2021, the rent increased to $1,700 per day. However, as stated in a complaint filed in federal court, the conservancy has not been meeting the higher rental payments.

The conservancy’s attorney, however, contends that the increased rent was never properly negotiated with them and was instead raised unilaterally.

Should the ship be evicted, the Conservancy will need to find a new berth or potentially scrap the vessel.