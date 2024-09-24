Seabourn Odyssey Arrives in Japan on Farewell Cruise

Currently offering a farewell cruise before being handed over to its new owners, the Seabourn Odyssey arrived in Japan earlier this month.

Set to be operated by Mitsui Ocean Cruises starting in December, the 2009-built vessel was sold by Seabourn in early 2023.

As part of its final cruise for the Carnival Corporation-owned luxury brand, the Odyssey departed from Seattle on Sept. 2, 2024.

Offering a 22-day transpacific cruise, the 450-guest ship visited destinations in Alaska before arriving in Kushiro on Sept. 20, 2024.

The Seabourn Odyssey is now making visits to Hakodate, Miyako and Hitachinaka before arriving at its final destination: Yokohama.

Wrapping up a 15-year sailing career with Seabourn, the ship is scheduled to dock at the port, which is located near Japan’s capital city, Tokyo, on Sept. 25, 2024.

In addition to visits to 13 destinations, the final cruise included a special onboard program created to pay tribute to the greatest moments of the ship.

According to Seabourn, the schedule features appearances from the original team and performing cast, local artists and gifts.

John Barron and Handré Potgieter, who were part of the original onboard team when the ship launched in 2009, also returned as cruise directors for the cruise.

Seabourn’s President Natalya Leahy, was also onboard before the departure from Seattle, personally wishing farewell to guests and the onboard team.

After completing the cruise, the Seabourn Odyssey is set to be delivered to Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Renamed Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the 32,500-guest vessel will be operated by MOL’s new cruise brand, Mitsui Ocean Fuji, starting this December.

The company aims to build a luxury cruise operation in the Far East, with cruises to Japan and other parts of Asia aimed at both the local and international markets.

Mitsui’s inaugural program includes a recently announced excursion program created to offer authentic tours rooted in nature, culture and cuisine.