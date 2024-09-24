Royal Caribbean to Return to Labadee in October

Royal Caribbean International is returning to its private island destination in Haiti, Labadee, in October 2024.

Answering questions on its social media profiles, the company confirmed that its ships are set to resume visits to the port of call next month.

Following a seven-month hiatus, the Adventure of the Seas will be the first vessel to visit Labadee on Oct. 8, 2024.

The ship is set to arrive at the private destination as part of a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean that departs from Port Canaveral and also features visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Puerto Plata.

Following the Adventure, the Freedom of the Seas and the Independence of the Seas are also scheduled to sail to Labadee in October.

According to published deployment, five additional vessels, the Symphony of the Seas, the Oasis of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas, the Adventure of the Seas and the Grandeur of the Seas, are also set to make visits to the port starting in November.

Celebrity Cruises is also poised to make visits to Labadee in 2025, with the Celebrity Summit scheduled to arrive at the destination in February and March.

Amid safety concerns in Haiti, Royal Caribbean temporarily suspended all of its visits to Labadee in early March 2024.

Instead of heading to Labadee, ships were diverted to other destinations in the region, including Nassau, Grand Turk and Falmouth.

Several itineraries also replaced the port of call with Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Serving as a private destination for Royal Caribbean International ships since the 1980s, Labadee is located in Haiti’s Cap-Haïtien region.

After receiving significant upgrades in 2009, the resort offers various features, including a flea market, a roller coaster and a zip-line.

In addition to several beaches, Labadee also has a two-berth pier capable of receiving some of the world’s largest cruise ships.