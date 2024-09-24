Okaloosa to Discuss Plan for $10 Million SS United States Project

The Okaloosa Tourist Development Council is set to discuss its plan for the SS United States as part of a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

If the plan is approved, it will go to the county board for an approval vote at a later date.

According to the meeting agenda, the county is requesting a budget authorization of up to $10.1 million for the acquisition, remediation, transport and deployment of the former ocean liner, which is facing an eviction notice from its current pier in Philadelphia.

In addition to transforming the SS United States into the world’s largest artificial reef, Okaloosa County also plans to establish a complimentary land-based museum for the 1952-built vessel.

The project would benefit the Northwest Florida region, solidifying Destin-Fort Walton Beach as a top destination for scuba diving and fishing activities, the Okaloosa County said.

Beyond fishing and diving, the artificial reef would also benefit an array of marine industries in the area, as well as tourism activities, creating new marketing and advertising possibilities, it added.

“County staff has been negotiating the purchase of the SSUS from its current owner and transport from the vessel’s current location outside Philadelphia, PA, to Norfolk, VA, for remediation and subsequent transport to offshore Destin-Fort Walton Beach,” the document stated.

“This project, all in, is expected to cost up to $10.1 million for acquisition, towing, cleaning, preparation, and deployment offshore and partial support for a land-based SSUS museum,” it continued, noting that numerous potential funding partners have been found.

Collaborations can significantly reduce the overall cost of an artificial reefing project, Okaloosa County added, mentioning past examples.

“While the overall project budget is conservative at this time at $10.1 million, this is likely on the higher end, and it is expected that significant cost sharing will occur. To date, we believe we have identified $6 million in firm partnership contributions with more than $10 million in additional funding opportunities,” the document said.

In order for Okaloosa’s staff to continue pursuing this project, a funding commitment is needed, the county explained, clarifying the reason for the more conservative initial budget request.

The board will be able to approve, deny, or recommend changes to the project, which has time as an essential factor, the document added.

“The Conservancy has a deadline to have the vessel removed from its current location, and there is a long coordination lead time to move such a large ‘dead’ vessel,” it said.