Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Bliss Cruise in Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line is canceling one of Norwegian Bliss’ upcoming cruises to Alaska.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the April 2, 2025, sailing will no longer go ahead.

The cancelation is the result of a fleet redeployment, the company added, which will see the ship sailing a new itinerary during that timeframe.

Bookings for the new sailing will be available to booking beginning on September 16, 2024, Norwegian added.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, as we appreciate that you have chosen to spend your vacation with us,” the company said.

The Norwegian Bliss was scheduled to offer a ten-night cruise to Alaska and Canada on April 2, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the itinerary featured visits to Ketchikan, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria, as well as scenic cruising at Glacier Bay National Park.

According to Norwegian’s statement, affected passengers will automatically receive a full monetary refund of the fare paid.

Reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will see the credits being re-applied to guests’ Latitudes accounts, the company added.

As a gesture of acknowledgment of the inconvenience caused by the cancellation, Norwegian is also offering affected passengers a ten percent discount in the form of an FCC. The credit can be used toward any published sailing through December 31, 2025.

Other sailings that are part of Norwegian Bliss’ summer deployment in Alaska haven’t been affected by the cancellation.

The 4,200-guest ship is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises in the region between April 12 and October 11, 2025.

Norwegian’s upcoming summer cruise season in Alaska also includes the Norwegian Encore, the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Jade.

Sailing from three homeports, the ships offer a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to various ports of call in the region.