Here Are All the Cruise Lines Sailing from Tampa

After the recent debut of Margaritaville at Sea, two additional cruise lines are set to offer cruises departing from Tampa in the near future.

Cruise Industry News looks at the brands that currently sail or have plans to sail from the homeport on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: Carnival Paradise, Carnival Legend and Carnival Miracle

Itineraries: Four- to six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round operations

Carnival Cruise Line operates out of Tampa on a year-round basis with the Carnival Paradise. The 1998-built vessel offers a series of four- to six-night itineraries to destinations in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Offering six- to eight-night itineraries, the Carnival Legend is also set to offer seasonal programs from Tampa in the 2024-25 and the 2026-27 seasons. The Carnival Miracle is set to sail from the homeport as well during the 2025-26 winter cruise season.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Enchantment of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas

Itineraries: Four- to nine-night cruises to the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round operations

Five Royal Caribbean ships are set to sail from Tampa over the next two years, including the Enchantment of the Seas, which offers a year-round schedule from the port.

While the Serenade of the Seas and the Radiance of the Seas are set to join the ship for the upcoming winter cruise season, the Grandeur of the Seas offers summer programs out of the homeport. For 2025-26, the Grandeur and the Enchantment are scheduled to sail from Tampa alongside the Rhapsody of the Seas.

Margaritaville at Sea

Ship: Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Itineraries: Four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Key West

Sailing Season: Year-round operations

Sailing from the port since June, Margaritaville at Sea recently joined the number of cruise lines operating out of Tampa on a year-round basis.

With the new Margaritaville at Sea Islander, the company launched a series of four- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Itineraries: Four- to 14-night cruises to the Bahamas and different parts of the Caribbean and Central America

Sailing Season: Seasonal deployment in 2024-25 and 2025-26

Operating the Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to offer seasonal deployment in Tampa through at least April 2026.

During the two upcoming winter seasons, the 2005-built ship is scheduled to offer four- to 14-night itineraries to different parts of the Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas and Central America.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Itineraries: Six- to ten-night cruises to the Caribbean and Central America that also visit New Orleans and Key West

Sailing Season: Seasonal deployment in 2024-25 and 2025-26

Celebrity Cruises is another cruise line that offers seasonal deployment in Tampa. Operating the Celebrity Constellation, the premium brand of the Royal Caribbean Group has two winter seasons confirmed for the homeport.

The ship is set to offer varied itineraries that range from six to ten nights and feature visits to New Orleans and Key West, in addition to several destinations in Central America and the Caribbean.

Oceania Cruises

Ship: Insignia

Itineraries: Seven- to 15-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal

Sailing Season: Seasonal deployment in 2025-26

Oceania Cruises is joining Tampa’s lineup in early 2026 with a series of seven- to 15-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

Sailing onboard the 670-guest Insignia, the cruises will be offered in March and include visits to St. Thomas, Cozumel, Belize City and more.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Ship: Seven Seas Mariner

Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Seasonal deployment in 2026-27

Regent Seven Seas is also adding Tampa to its list of homeports in 2026 with cruises onboard the Seven Seas Mariner in December.

The luxury ship is scheduled to offer two cruises departing from the port, with itineraries that visit ports in the Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean.