Francine Delays Carnival Valor Return to New Orleans

The Carnival Valor is set to return to New Orleans one day later due to Hurricane Francine’s impact on port operations in the city.

According to a statement issued by Carnival Cruise Line, the vessel was initially set to dock at Port NOLA on Sep. 12, 2024.

“The Port of New Orleans closed ahead of the storm and will be assessed before operations resume,” the company said.

As a result, the Carnival Valor is now expected to return on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024, Carnival added in an update published on its website.

In a separate statement, the company’s brand ambassador John Heald said that the ship is now scheduled to depart on that day for a shortened cruise.

“We remain in close contact with port officials in New Orleans and are still working on our operational plans,” Heald said, quoting the company’s Chief Communications Officer Chris Chiames.

“Given the shortened duration, we will operate as a voyage without a port of call visit,” he added, noting that guests are set to receive more information and other options today.

The Carnival Valor was initially scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that featured a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.

“As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we will continue to monitor the storm, factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Carnival added.

After leaving New Orleans on Sep. 7, the Carnival Valor is currently operating a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

The itinerary featured visits to two ports in Mexico, Cozumel and Progreso, as well as two days at sea.

Also sailing from New Orleans, the Carnival Liberty hasn’t been affected by Hurricane Francine.

Offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the vessel is still set to return to its homeport as scheduled on Sep. 15.