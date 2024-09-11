Carnival Monitors Hurricane Francine, Heading to New Orleans

Carnival Cruise Line is monitoring Hurricane Francine and potential impacts on its cruise operations in the Gulf area.

In a statement published on its website, the company said that its Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively following the storm, factoring in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities.

With winds of over 90 mph, Francine is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday night as a Category 1 Hurricane.

According to Carnival’s weather contributor, Amy Sweezey, the Carnival Valor may see changes in its return to New Orleans.

After departing on a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean on Saturday, the vessel is currently scheduled to return to its homeport in Louisiana on Sep. 12, 2024.

“Guests onboard have already been notified that there could be potential itinerary changes. Obviously, the number one goal is to keep everybody safe,” she said.

After visiting Puerto Progreso in Mexico on Tuesday, the Carnival Valor is currently returning to New Orleans.

“The crew will always sail a safe distance away from Francine to keep everyone onboard safe,” Sweezey added.

Passengers set to embark on the ship’s next sailing are encouraged to monitor text and email advisories about the ship.

“We don’t know what the storm is going to do when it actually moves through New Orleans throughout Wednesday and early Thursday. That’s why we ask you to please be flexible and stay in tune,” Sweezey said, referring to embarking guests.

“It’s important to remember that forecasts can and do change. Any potential itinerary changes are made in order to align your ship’s route with the most accurate forecast information,” she concluded.

In a weather update on its website, the Port of New Orleans said that preparations are currently ongoing for Francine.

While some services will be limited on Wednesday, regular operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Sep. 12, following damage assessments.