Disney Wonder Starts Repositioning Voyage Ahead of Australia Season

The Disney Wonder recently started a repositioning voyage ahead of its second winter season in Australia and New Zealand.

After completing a summer program in Alaska, the Disney Cruise Line vessel set sail from Vancouver on September 23, 2024, for a ten-night cruise to Hawaii.

Sailing to Honolulu, the open-jaw cruise features five days of cruising in the Pacific Ocean, in addition to visits to Hilo, Kahului and Nawiliwili – where the Wonder is set to make an overnight call.

In early October, the 1,750-guest ship started the second part of its repositioning voyage to Australia, which is set to end in Sydney.

After sailing from Honolulu, the 15-night South Pacific itinerary features visits to destinations in Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia, including Kahului, Pago Pago, Suva and Noumea.

During the 2024-25 winter season, the Disney Wonder is set to offer a series of itineraries in Australia and New Zealand.

For the first part of the multi-homeport deployment, the ship sails from Brisbane and Melbourne for three- to seven-night cruises.

While most of the itineraries only feature sea days, others are also scheduled to visit destinations in Tasmania and New South Wales, including Hobart and Eden.

In late November, the ship repositions to New Zealand for two- to five-night cruises to nowhere departing from Auckland.

Before starting a repositioning cruise back to North America, the Disney Wonder also offers cruises departing from Sydney and Melbourne between late December 2024 and late February 2025.

In addition to cruises to nowhere, the final part of the ship’s deployment in Australia also includes three- to six-night cruises to other destinations in the region, such as Noumea, Hobart and Eden.

After returning to Alaska for a summer cruise program in 2025, the ship is scheduled to return to Australia for a third consecutive season.

Extending between mid-October 2025 and early February 2026, the deployment features itineraries departing from Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.