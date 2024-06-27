Disney Returns to Australia and New Zealand for Third Season in 2025-26

Disney Cruise Line recently confirmed plans to operate a third season in Australia and New Zealand in 2025-26.

According to a press release, the Disney Wonder is set to return to the region in October 2025 for cruises departing from three homeports.

The Wonder will offer a series of three- to five-night voyages from Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and then reposition to the West Coast and sail from San Diego in March 2026.

In addition to full days cruising in the South Pacific, the itineraries feature visits to several ports of call in the region, such as Hobart, Melbourne, Eden, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The season is also highlighted by a longer repositioning cruise in December 2025.

Sailing between Auckland and Sydney, the ten-night itinerary features visits to additional destinations in the region, including Tauranga, Napier and the Fiordland National Park.

In addition is a two-week repositioning cruises between Hawaii and the South Pacific.

For its repositioning to Australia, the 1,750-guest vessel sets sail to Australia in October 2025 with a 14-night trans-Pacific voyage.

Sailing from Honolulu to Sydney, the open-jaw cruise features visits to American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia.

On its way back to the United States, the Disney Wonder offers a 15-night itinerary to Fiji, Hawaii and American Samoa.

Sailing from Sydney to Honolulu, the repositioning cruise is scheduled to depart in early February 2026.

Disney Cruise Line’s 2025-26 winter season includes a total of six ships sailing to the Caribbean, North America and the South Pacific.

While the Disney Wonder offers itineraries in Australia and New Zealand, the new Disney Treasure, the Disney Wish and the Disney Fantasy sail from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and the Bahamas while the Disney Dream will sail from Port Everglades.

Completing the company’s lineup for the season, the Disney Magic offers a mix of cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Mexico and the Bahamas departing from San Juan and Galveston.