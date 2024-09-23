Diamond Princess Repositions to Australia

Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess is repositioning to Australia this month. After departing from Japan in early September, the ship is offering a 22-night voyage to Sydney.

The repositioning cruise started in Yokohama and also features visits to ports of call in Asia and the South Pacific.

Before arriving at its final destination on Sept. 26, 2024, the ship made visits to Kobe and Shimizu in Japan and Keelung in Taiwan, as well as Hong Kong and Manila in the Philippines.

The cruise continues with stops in Alotau and the Conflict Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Brisbane, Australia.

In addition to marking the beginning of its 2024-25 winter season, the repositioning cruise also marks the return to Australia following a six-year gap.

After arriving in Sydney, the Diamond Princess is set to offer a series of itineraries departing from Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The four- to 14-night cruises visit destinations in Southern Australia, such as Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln, and New Zealand, including Auckland, Tauranga and Dunedin.

In early 2025, the 2,600-guest ship also offers cruises to Tasmania, as well as Queensland and New South Wales.

Ports of call featured during these itineraries include Hobart, Port Arthur, Eden, Newcastle, Airlie Beach, Cairns, and more.

The schedule is part of Princess Cruises’ upcoming three-ship winter season in Australia and New Zealand.

Other ships set to visit the region in 2024-25 include the Royal Princess, the Crown Princess and the Island Princess. The latter makes visits to destinations in the region as part of Princess Cruises’ 2025 World Cruise.

Upon completing its schedule in Australia, the Diamond Princess is set to return to Asia with a 22-night cruise to Japan.

Sailing to Yokohama, the repositioning voyage departs from Sydney on Feb. 21, 2025, and includes stops in eight destinations.

During the spring and summer of 2025, the 2004-built ship is set to offer various itineraries to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.