Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Princess Cruises Announces Revised 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Island Princess

Due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea, Princess Cruises is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, adding new stops in Africa and Europe. The sailings will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia.

“A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

“These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the West Africa coast and the Mediterranean.”

The first World Cruise itinerary sails aboard the Island Princess from North America. The 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025. This world tour visits 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents, ending in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. 

The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16 to April 9, departs Sydney traveling to Melbourne and Perth and then to South Africa. From there, the voyage resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.

Guests scheduled to join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare while those joining earlier will not face additional costs. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit.

The second 2025 itinerary sails aboard the Crown Princess departing from Auckland on May 31, 2025; and Sydney on June 4, 2025. The 113-day journey includes stops at 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly, the company said in a press release.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.