Princess Cruises Announces Revised 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea, Princess Cruises is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, adding new stops in Africa and Europe. The sailings will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia.

“A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

“These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the West Africa coast and the Mediterranean.”

The first World Cruise itinerary sails aboard the Island Princess from North America. The 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025. This world tour visits 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents, ending in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025.

The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16 to April 9, departs Sydney traveling to Melbourne and Perth and then to South Africa. From there, the voyage resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.

Guests scheduled to join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare while those joining earlier will not face additional costs. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit.

The second 2025 itinerary sails aboard the Crown Princess departing from Auckland on May 31, 2025; and Sydney on June 4, 2025. The 113-day journey includes stops at 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly, the company said in a press release.