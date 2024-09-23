Celebrity Edge Sets Sail for Australia

The Celebrity Edge recently started its repositioning voyages to the South Pacific, where it is set to spend the 2024-25 winter cruise season for Celebrity Cruises.

After completing a summer schedule in Alaska and Canada, the ship departed from Vancouver for a 13-night cruise to Hawaii on September 20, 2024.

In addition to a visit to Astoria, the open-jaw cruise features overnight calls in Hilo and Kailua before ending in Honolulu in early October.

From the Hawaiian port, the Celebrity Edge sails a second repositioning cruise that will end in Sydney, Australia.

Named “Tahitian Treasures,” the 18-night itinerary features visits to Papeete, Moorea and Raiatea in French Polynesia, as well as Auckland, Tauranga and Bay of Islands in New Zealand.

Upon arriving in Sydney on October 22, 2024, the ship kicks off its 2024-25 winter deployment in the region.

The cruise program features four- to 14-night cruises to destinations in New Zealand, Tasmania, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, the Great Barrier Reef and Queensland.

With itineraries also departing from Auckland, ports of call set to be visited include Napier, Wellington, Hobart, Nouméa, Suva, Mystery Island, Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and more.

For its first cruise in the region this season, the Celebrity Edge offers an 11-night itinerary to the Great Barrier Reef region.

Sailing roundtrip from Sydney, the voyage sails to Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Yorkeys Knob, Port Douglas and Willis Island.

After nearly six months of sailing in the South Pacific, the Celebrity Edge is scheduled to arrive back in North America in mid-May 2025.

Set to spend next year’s summer in Alaska, where it debuted in 2024, the ship starts its repositioning voyage to Vancouver in late April, setting sail from Sydney for an 18-night voyage to Honolulu.

The 2,900-guest vessel then embarks on a nine-day cruise to Hawaii before arriving in Canada and kicking off its 2025 Alaska season.

In addition to Vancouver, the ship sails from Seattle for seven-night cruises to destinations that include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.