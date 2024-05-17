Celebrity Edge Kicks Off Its First Alaska Season

Celebrity Cruises’ Edge is sailing to Alaska for the first time this summer.

The ship is kicking off its Alaska season on May 17, with a seven-night Dawes Glacier itinerary with stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle or one-way between Vancouver to Seattle, the Celebrity Edge will offer six-and-seven-night journeys exploring the wilderness of Alaska through September 2024,

“There’s no better way to see the pristine Alaskan wilderness than onboard Celebrity Edge, which was specifically designed to create a closer connection between guests and destinations” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our elevated vacation options are redefining travel, especially in this region.”

Itineraries include visits to the region’s top spots such as Ketchikan, also known as the “Salmon Capital of the World,” the Endicott Arm to spot the local wildlife as well as Juneau and Skagway before heading to Victoria through the Inside Passage and then returning to Seattle.