Carnival Dream Celebrates 15 Years in Service

The Carnival Dream is completing 15 years of service in September.

The vessel was delivered to Carnival Cruise Line on September 18, 2009 as the first in a series of three ships known as the Dream class.

As the largest ship ever constructed for the company at the time, the Carnival Dream was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

After a traditional maritime handover ceremony, the 130,000-ton vessel departed its building dock for Civitavecchia for its inaugural cruise.

The sailing departed from the port, which is located near Italy’s capital city Rome, on September 21, 2009.

Sailing in the Mediterranean, the 12-night itinerary featured visits to Naples, Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Monaco, Livorno and Messina, as well as an overnight stay in Venice.

Thee more departures were offered before the ship’s maiden trans-Atlantic crossing, a 16-day cruise that sailed between Civitavecchia and New York City – where a christening ceremony was held.

The celebration took place on November 13, 2009, with actress Marcia Gay Harden serving as the ship’s godmother.

Before repositioning to its permanent homeport in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Dream also offered three cruises departing from New York City.

After arriving in Central Florida on December 12, 2009, the ship embarked on a year-round schedule of cruises to the Caribbean.

Offering week-long itineraries, the 3,650-guest vessel sailed to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, including visits to the Bahamas, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Cozumel, Honduras, Belize and more.

The Carnival Dream continued to operate out of Port Canaveral through 2014 when it repositioned to New Orleans.

In 2019, it moved to its current homeport: Galveston. From Texas, the ship currently offers six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Set to be repeated through 2026, the itineraries sail to various destinations in the region, including Costa Maya, Freeport and Key West, as well as Carnival Corporation’s private island of Half Moon Cay.