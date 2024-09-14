Carnival Adjusts Itineraries for Two More Ships

After adjusting the itineraries of 12 cruises onboard three different ships, Carnival Cruise Line revealed it is rerouting nine sailings on two additional vessels, the Carnival Vista and the Carnival Sunrise.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the affected cruises are scheduled to take place between January 2025 and February 2026.

Four cruises onboard the Carnival Vista have been adjusted, including the Jan. 5, 2025 departure, which replaced Half Moon Cay with a visit to Nassau. Port times and days for all destinations were also adjusted, Carnival explained.

The sailings scheduled for Feb. 16, 2025, Mar. 30, 2025 and Feb, 1, 2026 saw Half Moon Cay replaced with a visit to Princess Cays.

Offering cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the Carnival Vista sails from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis.

Five cruises onboard the Carnival Sunrise had their itineraries changed, including the Feb. 8, 2025 departure.

The cruise is now set to visit Freeport instead of Nassau, while days and port times were changed for all destinations.

A similar change was made to the Sep. 1, 2025 sailing, which is now scheduled to visit Half Moon Cay instead of Princess Cays and also had its port times and days changed for all destinations.

The Sep. 29, 2025 cruise is now scheduled to visit ports of call in a reserved order, with times in port also changing.

In 2026, the Jan. 15 sailing had the day for its visit to Half Moon Cay changed and port times also adjusted.

The Jan. 24 sailing will now visit Princess Cays instead of Half Moon Cay, while times in port have also been modified.

The Carnival Sunrise offers a year-round schedule of four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from PortMiami.

Carnival also stated that shore excursions purchased through the company will be automatically adjusted based on these changes.

For cancelled ports, the excursions will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment, the company added.