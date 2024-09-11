Carnival Adjusts Itineraries for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting the itineraries of 12 cruises onboard the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Spirit.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the affected sailings are set to take place between May 2025 and January 2026.

Three cruises onboard the Mardi Gras had their itineraries adjusted including the departures scheduled for May 3 and May 13, 2025.

According to Carnival, the seven-night cruises to the Caribbean will now operate with changed days and port times for ports of call.

The Mardi Gras’ Feb. 12, 2026, cruise also saw a change to its itinerary, with dates for visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk swapped.

Eight cruises onboard the Carnival Freedom were adjusted, Carnival added, including the May 5, 2025, departure, which replaced Bimini with a visit to Amber Cove.

A visit to Half Moon Cay was replaced with a visit to Princess Cays for five of the ship’s cruises to the Bahamas, including the departures scheduled for Sep. 4 and Sep. 27, 2025, as well as Jan. 17 and Mar. 23, 2026.

In addition to replacing Half Moon Cay with Princess Cays, the Dec. 1, 2025, cruise also saw days visiting Nassau and Princess Cays swapped, Carnival said.

The Carnival Freedom’s Jan. 12, 2025, cruise saw significant changes with days visiting Celebration Key and Nassau switched and port times for the later modified.

The departure scheduled for March 1, 2026, had visiting days for Nassau and Princess Cays swapped, the company added.

For the Carnival Spirit, Bimini replaced Nassau during the Nov. 30, 2025, cruise. The date of the cruise’s scheduled visit to Celebration Key also changed, while all port times have been updated.

In its statement, Carnival said that shore excursions purchased through the company will be automatically adjusted based on these changes.

For cancelled ports, the excursions will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment, the company added.