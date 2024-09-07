Campari Group Promotes Experiences Onboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis

Campari Group Global Travel Retail Americas promoted two exclusive experiences onboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas in late June, the company announced in a press release.

The signature events took place during Royal Caribbean’s annual President’s Cruise, which took place onboard the vessel in the Western Mediterranean.

According to Campari Group GTR Americas, the collaboration with the company included an Aperol Pool Party and a Campari evening.

“The 2024 President’s Cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas embarked on a remarkable adventure through the Western Mediterranean, featuring visits to some of the most renowned destinations within the region, including Italy,” said Biancamaria Sansone, Marketing & CCM (Channel & Customer Marketing) Director of Global Travel Retail at Campari Group.

“This partnership with Royal Caribbean presented a unique opportunity to bring to life the Aperol and Campari experiences in a perfect summer context and underscored our joint commitment to offering memorable experiences,” she added.

The experiences started early in the week with the Aperol Pool Party. According to Campari Group GTR Americas, the event transformed the Caribbean-inspired pool deck into a summer celebration, with the area decorated in Aperol orange and designed for photo opportunities.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted in their rooms with a special Aperol-branded welcome kit and an invitation to gather poolside to enjoy Aperol Spritzes to the sound of a live DJ.

Other engagement activities during this event included gifts and branded giveaways, as well as photobooths featuring thematic backdrops and props.

Later in the week, Campari took center stage during an evening event that featured live entertainment and a selection of the brand’s cocktails.

The menu also featured a signature drink exclusively designed for the President’s Cruise and the Negroni, which, according to Campari Group GTR Americas, is currently the world’s best-selling cocktail.

With a red-themed backdrop, the evening also featured exclusive giveaways, live DJ sets and engaging photo opportunities, the company added.