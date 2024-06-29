Royal Caribbean’s President Cruise Sets Sail from Barcelona

Royal Caribbean’s annual President’s Cruise, with President and CEO Michael Bayley, set sail from Barcelona on June 23 aboard the Oasis of the Seas.

The voyage explores the Western Mediterranean, from Palma De Mallorca, Spain, to Naples, Italy, offering exclusive events, live performances and more. During the week-long sailing, guests will enjoy “A Royal Day in Lerici,” exploring the coastal town in Italy; a Royal Retro Day with reduced bar prices; and live performances featuring Boy George and Culture Club.

In a video update on his Facebook page, Bayley said: “We’ve got a whole series of events that run all the way through the week. My favorite things I think are going to be the Royal Retro Day, where we’re going to have bar prices back to 1970, the beginning of Royal Caribbean.”

The 2025 President’s Cruise will sail from Port Canaveral aboard the line’s newest ship, the Utopia of the Seas, on September 22, 2025.