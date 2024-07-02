The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Executive Changes

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is making key new appointments and internal promotions, the company announced in a press release.

According to the statement, the strategic moves aim to position the company for ongoing growth and elevated guest experiences.

After introducing the Evrima in 2023, The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection is set to welcome the Ilma to its fleet later this year.

Jens Gorka has been promoted to Chief Shipboard Operations Officer, Phillip Herbert to Vice President of Hotel Operations, Andrea Leistner joins as Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain and Frank Koppelkamm steps in as Senior Director of Culinary Operations.

These leadership reinforcements are vital as the company readies for the two new luxury vessels through 2025, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said.

“It is an exciting time at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as we prepare for the launch of our second luxury superyacht and look ahead to the debut of our third,” commented Ernesto Fara, President and Chief Financial Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“With a team of incredible individuals who have already made a significant impact, we are positioning ourselves for continued success through strong leadership. Our focus remains on curating a team that will deliver an exceptional experience for our guests.”

Jens Gorka, now Chief Shipboard Operations Officer, previously served as Senior Vice President of Shipboard Operations.

According to the company, Gorka’s leadership has significantly enhanced guest satisfaction scores and financial performance.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee all aspects of shipboard operations from the company’s Monaco office, advancing the commitment to providing guest experiences and service.

Philip Herbert, promoted to Vice President of Hotel Operations, has been instrumental in elevating operational excellence, The Ritz-Carlton Collection said.

Andrea Leistner, joining as Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain, will lead procurement, supply chain, and logistics.

She will be pivotal in optimizing operational efficiency and maintaining consistently high standards across Hotel Operations, Marine Operations, and IT for all existing operations and newbuild yachts, the company explained.

Frank Koppelkamm, the new Senior Director of Culinary Operations, brings extensive culinary experience from The Ritz-Carlton, the company announced.

Working alongside Chris Graham, Culinary Director, who continues to spearhead culinary development across the fleet, the duo will further enrich the company’s culinary offerings and manage collaborations.