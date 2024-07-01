Asia-Bound Disney Adventure to Offer Seven Themed Areas

The new Disney Adventure will offer seven distinct themed areas, Disney Cruise Line announced in a press release.

According to the company, the Asia-bound ship will introduce a new design that aims to transform it into “both a journey and a destination.”

The new themed areas were created to bring to life the core pillars of Disney storytelling, the cruise line added, and include:

Disney Imagination Garden

The Disney Imagination Garden will serve as the emotional heart of the Disney Adventure, according to the brand, and will offer a garden and open-air performance venue.

The space was inspired by 100 years of Disney adventures, the company added, and will feature themes that include Moana on the high seas and Mowgli in the jungle.

Disney Discovery Reef

Inspired by aquatic characters and nautical stories from Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Discovery Reef will offer shops and dining options.

Animations that served as inspiration for the venue include “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo” and “Luca.”

San Fransokyo Street

Inspired by the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Big Hero 6,” San Fransokyo Street will be a family entertainment area.

According to Disney, the space will pulse with the energy and atmosphere of a vibrant street market. The venue will offer an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

Wayfinder Bay

Wayfinder Bay was designed as an open-air oasis under the sun, where relaxation and exclusive entertainment await, Disney Cruise Line said.

The casual yet sophisticated poolside retreat will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired theme of Disney Animation’s “Moana,” the company added.

Town Square

Town Square will celebrate Disney royal characters, the company explained. The venue is described as a magical land dedicated to those who wish upon a star hoping their dreams will come true.

With shops, lounges, coffee shops, restaurants, and entertainment spaces, the area will feature nods to animations like “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Frozen,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Princess and the Frog” and more.

Marvel Landing

Marvel Landing will act as a celebration of Marvel’s personalities, Disney said. According to the company, the venue will offer all-new attractions and experiences.

Aimed at all ages, the entertainment will be inspired by Marvel’s favorite superheroes, Disney added.

Toy Story Place

According to Disney, the Toy Story Place was designed to inspire guests to “explore, create, connect and have fun” in an interactive space.

With themed food venues and water play areas, the space was inspired by Pixar’s “Toy Story” movies and shorts.

Marking Disney Cruise Line’s debut in Southeast Asia, the Disney Adventure is set to enter service in 2025.

Initially ordered for Genting Hong Kong, the 208,000-ton vessel is currently being built at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany.

Sailing from Singapore on a year-round basis, the Disney Adventure is set to offer three- and four-night cruises to yet-to-be-revealed destinations.