Aroya Ship Enters Drydock at Damen in Rotterdam

As it prepares to launch service for Aroya Cruises, the Manara recently entered drydock at the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

After several months docked at a container terminal in Germany, the 2017-built vessel arrived at the facility on June 19, 2024.

Formerly operated by Dream Cruises, the Manara is set to undergo a major refurbishment project before departing on its inaugural voyage in December.

Calling itself the first Arabian cruise line, Aroya plans to offer Arabian experiences for guests.

Among the features being created onboard are five complimentary restaurants, ten specialty restaurants, and 13 cafés and lounges.

The 3,400-guest vessel will also offer exclusive spaces for women, including a separate prayer room and a pool deck.

Other features being created onboard include a VIP section with elevated service, a 1,603-square-meter retail area, and an 1,818-square-meter wellness area.

Set to be renamed Aroya, the Manara will also get a new livery that features an Arabian-inspired hull art in shades of blue.

After the work is completed, the vessel is set to embark on its maiden cruise for Aroya Cruises on December 16, 2024.

Its maiden season includes a series of three- to seven-night cruises in the Red Sea departing from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ports of call include Cruise Saudi’s private island destination in the region, as well as Sharm-al-Sheik in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan.

The Aroya is also expected to offer itineraries in additional regions in the coming years, including the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in 2017, the former World Dream was initially operated by Genting Cruise Lines’ Dream Cruises.

Out of revenue service since the group’s collapse in 2022, the 150,000-ton vessel was acquired by Aroya Cruises’ parent company, Cruise Saudi, during an auction later that year.