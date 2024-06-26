West Coast Cruise Market: Less Ships in 2024

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the West Coast cruise market will see a slight decrease in both passenger and ship numbers in 2024.

After consecutive years of growth post-pandemic, the capacity in the region will down roughly nine percent when compared to 2023..

Contrary to the trend, Carnival Cruise Line is one of the few brands increasing its presence on the West Coast in 2024.

Serving as the market leader in the region, the brand is adding a new ship to with the region with the Carnival Firenze.

After joining Carnival’s fleet earlier this year, the 4,232-guest vessel arrived in California in April for a year-round program out of Long Beach.

The Firenze joined the Carnival Panorama and the Carnival Radiance in the company’s cruise terminal located near Los Angeles.

The three ships are now offering a series of three- to eight-night cruises to different destinations in the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico.

Sailing from San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle completes Carnival Cruise Line’s lineup on the West Coast.

Explora Journeys is also a highlight of the 2024 program in the region, with a short spring season onboard the Explora I.

Brands reducing their capacity on the West Coast include Celebrity Cruises.After deploying the Celebrity Solstice and the Celebrity Eclipse for seasonal programs in the region in 2023, the company is set to operate only a few sailings out of California this year.

Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises are also poised to offer fewer cruises in the region.