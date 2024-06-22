Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Victory Cruise Lines to Return to the Great Lakes

Victory I

The Victory Cruise Lines brand will be relaunched in July 2024.

With a new website already online, the company is set to return with the Ocean Navigator and the Ocean Voyager.

The two ships – which were acquired by John Waggoner during an auction earlier this year – will be renamed Victory I and Victory II.

According to MLive.com, Victory is welcoming guests back in early 2025 ahead of a summer program in the Great Lakes region.

The company’s 202-guest vessels are expected to offer a total of 36 voyages as part of a 197-day season, the news outlet reported.

Itineraries will range from ten to 12 days and sail to all five Great Lakes, MLive.com added. The operation could mean 7,000 additional passengers sailing in the region during the upcoming summer season.

The ships are also expected to undergo significant refurbishments before reentering service for Victory Cruise Lines.

The Victory I and the Victory II were built by the Atlantic Marine Shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida and originally debuted in 2001.

After sailing for various brands, the vessels joined the fleet of the original Victory Cruise Lines between 2016 and 2017.

Introduced in 2016, the company operated seasonal programs on the Great Lakes before bought by American Queen Voyages in 2021.

Renamed Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager, the ships continued to sail for the U.S.-based brand through 2023.

With American Queen filing for bankruptcy, the vessels were during an auction in April. The two coastal ships were acquired by John Waggoner for a total of just $1,901,000.

Waggoner founded American Queen before selling control of the brand and its operations to the Hornblower Group.

In addition to the Great Lakes, Victory Cruise Lines offered itineraries to Canada and New England, as well as the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

 

