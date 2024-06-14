TUI’s Mein Schiff 7 Enters Service in Northern Europe

The new Mein Schiff 7 is now in service for TUI Cruises. After being delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard, the 2,894-guest ship welcomed its first guests on June 12, 2024.

The first cruise sailed from Kiel, Germany and it is part of a series of inaugural activities that will culminate with a christening ceremony later this month, t

According to TUI Cruises, the departure was marked by a horn exchange with the Mein Schiff 1, which was also visiting Kiel’s Baltic Sea Quay on the day.

The two-night pre-inaugural cruise featured a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, and was followed by a five-night sailing.

Also sailing from Kiel, the longer cruise includes stops in Oslo, Norway, as well as Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark.

Upon returning to Germany, the Mein Schiff 7 is set to be christened in a special event in the Bay of Kiel on June 22.

TUI Cruises’ Environmental Officer Fenia Kalachani will serve as the ship’s godmother during the ceremony.

The 111,500-ton vessel then embarks on a two-night christening voyage. Passengers onboard will enjoy a special program that includes a new entertainment show, in addition to culinary and musical surprises, the company said.

Continuing its maiden season, the Mein Schiff 7 offers a series of eight- to 17-night cruises to different parts of Northern Europe including Scandinavia, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic Sea and the British Isles.

In October, the ship is scheduled to reposition to the Canary Islands for a winter season sailing out of Tenerife and Las Palmas.

As part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, the Mein Schiff 7 became the first vessel in the Mein Schiff fleet to run exclusively on low-emission marine diesel. The vessel is also equipped with a shore power connection, as well as catalytic converters.

The Mein Schiff 7 is built so that it can also run on methanol, which with the green methanol of the future, will make its propulsion power almost CO2-neutral.