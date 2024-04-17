Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

TUI Cruises Announces the Christening, Godmother for MS7

Fenia Kalachani

TUI Cruises announced the naming ceremony of its newest addition to the fleet, the Mein Schiff 7, with Environmental Officer Fenia Kalachani as the godmother.

The christening voyage will set sail from Kiel on June 21, with the naming ceremony scheduled for June 22 in the Bay of Kiel. 

During the christening voyage, guests can enjoy a special program featuring a new entertainment show and culinary and musical surprises.

“After the christening of the Mein Schiff 4 in 2015, we consciously decided to have a christening in the Bay of Kiel again, because it is the perfect place to start wonderful journeys north and discover seventh heaven at sea. And this is exactly what we are inviting the guests of Mein Schiff 7 to do from June,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Kalachani has served as an environmental officer onboard the Mein Schiff fleet since 2022 and is responsible for the implementation and compliance with all relevant environmental regulations onboard the Mein Schiff fleet.

“As an environmental officer, I am pleased to be able to contribute to ensuring that our guests experience how seriously we take environmental protection and responsible and take sustainable use of resources onboard,” she said.

“It is a particularly great honor for me that I am now the godmother for the Mein Schiff 7 – on behalf of the entire Mein Schiff crew. This sister ship of Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 is a good example of how innovative cruises can be in the areas of the environment and sustainability.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.