TUI Cruises Announces the Christening, Godmother for MS7

TUI Cruises announced the naming ceremony of its newest addition to the fleet, the Mein Schiff 7, with Environmental Officer Fenia Kalachani as the godmother.

The christening voyage will set sail from Kiel on June 21, with the naming ceremony scheduled for June 22 in the Bay of Kiel.

During the christening voyage, guests can enjoy a special program featuring a new entertainment show and culinary and musical surprises.

“After the christening of the Mein Schiff 4 in 2015, we consciously decided to have a christening in the Bay of Kiel again, because it is the perfect place to start wonderful journeys north and discover seventh heaven at sea. And this is exactly what we are inviting the guests of Mein Schiff 7 to do from June,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Kalachani has served as an environmental officer onboard the Mein Schiff fleet since 2022 and is responsible for the implementation and compliance with all relevant environmental regulations onboard the Mein Schiff fleet.

“As an environmental officer, I am pleased to be able to contribute to ensuring that our guests experience how seriously we take environmental protection and responsible and take sustainable use of resources onboard,” she said.

“It is a particularly great honor for me that I am now the godmother for the Mein Schiff 7 – on behalf of the entire Mein Schiff crew. This sister ship of Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 is a good example of how innovative cruises can be in the areas of the environment and sustainability.”