TUI Cruises: Summer 2024 Deployment Breakdown

With the new Mein Schiff 7 debuting in June, TUI Cruises is set to offer its largest summer program ever in 2024.

Serving the German-speaking markets, the company is offering itineraries in different parts of Europe, including the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2024 summer. Here’s the breakdown:

Northern Europe

Mein Schiff 7

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2024

Homeports: Kiel, Warnemunde and Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Two to 17 nights

Itineraries: Maiden season in Northern Europe with itineraries departing from three different German ports and visiting destinations in Scandinavia, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic Sea and the British Isles

Sailing Season: June 23 to September 27

Mein Schiff 1

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Hamburg and Kiel (Germany)

Length: Four to 11 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the North Cape, the Baltic, Western Europe and Scandinavia

Sailing Season: May 17 to September 5

Mein Schiff 4

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2015

Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: Five to 17 nights

Itineraries: Scandinavia and Norwegian Fjords featuring visits to the North Cape, Tromsø, Geiranger, Ålesund, Flåm and more.

Sailing Season: April 25 to September 2

Mein Schiff 3

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Bremerhaven and Kiel (Germany)

Length: Five to 14 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the British Isles, Iceland, Norway, the Baltic Sea and Western Europe

Sailing Season: February 18 to October 7

Mediterranean

Mein Schiff 2

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven to 10 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Gibraltar

Sailing Season: May 5 to October 9

Mein Schiff 6

Capacity: 2,534 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Trieste (Italy) and Heraklion (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Greek Isles and the Adriatic visiting Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Malta and Turkey

Sailing Season: May 3 to October 27

Mein Schiff 5

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Southern Italy, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta, Sicily and the Greek Isles

Sailing Season: June 21 to October 11