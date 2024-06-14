TUI Cruises: Summer 2024 Deployment Breakdown

With the new Mein Schiff 7 debuting in June, TUI Cruises is set to offer its largest summer program ever in 2024.
Serving the German-speaking markets, the company is offering itineraries in different parts of Europe, including the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2024 summer. Here’s the breakdown:
Northern Europe
Mein Schiff 7
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2024
Homeports: Kiel, Warnemunde and Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Two to 17 nights
Itineraries: Maiden season in Northern Europe with itineraries departing from three different German ports and visiting destinations in Scandinavia, Svalbard, Iceland, the Baltic Sea and the British Isles
Sailing Season: June 23 to September 27
Mein Schiff 1
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Hamburg and Kiel (Germany)
Length: Four to 11 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, the North Cape, the Baltic, Western Europe and Scandinavia
Sailing Season: May 17 to September 5
Mein Schiff 4
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2015
Homeports: Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: Five to 17 nights
Itineraries: Scandinavia and Norwegian Fjords featuring visits to the North Cape, Tromsø, Geiranger, Ålesund, Flåm and more.
Sailing Season: April 25 to September 2
Mein Schiff 3
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Bremerhaven and Kiel (Germany)
Length: Five to 14 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the British Isles, Iceland, Norway, the Baltic Sea and Western Europe
Sailing Season: February 18 to October 7
Mediterranean
Mein Schiff 2
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven to 10 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, visiting Gibraltar, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Gibraltar
Sailing Season: May 5 to October 9
Mein Schiff 6
Capacity: 2,534 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Trieste (Italy) and Heraklion (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Greek Isles and the Adriatic visiting Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Malta and Turkey
Sailing Season: May 3 to October 27
Mein Schiff 5
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Heraklion (Greece); Trieste (Italy); La Valletta (Malta); and Antalya (Turkey)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Southern Italy, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta, Sicily and the Greek Isles
Sailing Season: June 21 to October 11