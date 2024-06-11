Seabourn Pursuit Arrives in Australia for Maiden Season in Kimberley

The Seabourn Pursuit entered Australian waters for the first time, sailing into Darwin, in the Northern Territory, on the morning of June 11, 2024.

According to a press release, the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit marks the start of Seabourn’s inaugural season in the Kimberley Region.

The program officially begins on June 12, with the expedition ship setting sail on the first of six ten-day voyages between Darwin and Broome.

According to Seabourn, the Kimberley Region is “one of the world’s most remote destinations, renowned for its otherworldly landscapes, abundant wildlife and Aboriginal culture.”

Sailing with the Seabourn Pursuit, guests will have access to remote locations such as Ngula Jar Island while enjoying picturesque views throughout the journey, the company added.

The expedition cruises feature complimentary experiences including zodiac cruises through rivers and sandstone gorges, nature walks, hikes and more.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy immersive experiences that focus on the rich cultural significance of the Kimberley.

In related news, Seabourn recently announced the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners as godparents of the Seabourn Pursuit.

According to the company, the appointment makes history turning Seabourn into the first brand ever to choose Aboriginal Traditional Owners as godparents of a cruise ship.

As part of the appointment, Seabourn will make a donation to assist Wunambal Gaambera in developing a self-sustaining industry, producing authentic works of art and craft by Wunambal Gaambera artists to sell.

In addition, the company will also supply the Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation with pearl shells and various art supplies and polishing materials to foster sustainable, commercial arts and craft initiatives year-round for their artists and craft producers.

A sister ship to the 2022-built Seabourn Venture, the Seabourn Pursuit entered service in August 2023.

With a set of dedicated features and specs, the 264-guest vessel debuted as Seabourn’s second purpose-built expedition vessel.