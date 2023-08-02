Seabourn Pursuit Embarks on Maiden Voyage

The Seabourn Pursuit has embarked on its eight-day maiden voyage from Valletta, Malta, to Rome.

Seabourn’s newest ship welcomed its first guests onboard on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

“For 10 years, we have offered immersive, ultra-luxury expedition experiences with our team of experts, and now we have two purpose-built, ultra-luxury, state-of-the-art expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. They take expedition experiences to the next level and deliver truly out of the ordinary experiences to our extraordinary guests,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Our guests will discover natural wonders and amazing wildlife above and below the sea in the most remote destinations, guided by our expert expedition team, while enjoying our signature ultra-luxury style when they sail on our beautiful new ship.”

Between August and October, the Seabourn Pursuit will operate five voyages in the Mediterranean and on two across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. In October, the ship will arrive in Barbados for a series of expeditions, exploring coastal South America, the Amazon and Antarctica through March 2024.

After concluding its inaugural Antarctic season, the Seaourn Pursuit will set course to Australia to explore the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia from June through August 2024. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn’s newest ship will explore Papua New Guinea, West Papua and Indonesia as well as the South Pacific between March and October 2024.