MSC Cruises Carried Over 4 Million Guests in 2023

According to the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report, MSC Cruises carried just shy of 4.1 million guests last year.

The company reported 7,669 operating days in 2023, as well as 26,845,167 available lower berth days (ALBDs)

Operating a 22-ship fleet, MSC Cruises sailed different 385 itineraries around the world, visiting a total of 102 countries and offering 2,150 shore excursion options.

MSC Cruises’ workforce grew in 2023, with 17,855 new hires and 5,600 crew members receiving promotions.

The company now employs a total of 46,006 crew members from 137 different nationalities.

Highlights included the debut of the new MSC Euribia.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered vessel entered service in June.

Before kicking off its inaugural season in Northern Europe, the MSC Euribia also sailed the industry’s first ever net-zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage.

Amid an aggressive growth plan that saw ten new ships entering service over the past seven years, MSC Cruises’ average fleet age reached 10.1 years in 2023.

The company’s orderbook now includes the MSC World America, which is set to enter service in 2025, as well as two LNG-powered vessels scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

The year was also highlighted by the launch of Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise brand from MSC Group.

After introducing the Explora I in August, the brand sailed 19 cruise itineraries in 2023, visiting 25 countries, and offering 552 different shore experience options.

Over 149 operating days, Explora Journeys carried 8,180 guests and had137,378 ALBDs.

The company’s workforce is currently made up of 1,175 crew members from 69 nationalities. Of the total, 1,011 were hired in 2023.

With five additional ships set to enter service through 2028, Explora Journeys also promoted 74 crew members last year.