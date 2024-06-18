Mitsui Ocean Cruises Reveals Newly Branded Venues For Mitsui Ocean Fuji

Mitsui Ocean Cruises today revealed the new names of the dining, entertainment and wellness spaces onboard the Mitsui Ocean Fuji.

According to a press release, the names were chosen to reflect the “essence of Japan, its deep culture that values harmony and nature, the praise of delicious cuisine and FUNATABI – beautiful encounters with Japan.”

Acquired from Seabourn in 2023, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is scheduled to debut in Yokohama on December 1, 2024.

The ship is currently operating as the Seabourn Odyssey will be transferred to Mitsui Ocean Cruises later this year.

To introduce the newly announced venues, the company also prepared a virtual tour of the 458-guest luxury ship, which is available in this link.

Dining

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji will offer a total of five dining venues, including the Restaurant Fuji. According to the company, the venue will serve as the ship’s main dining room, offering a full-service experience that features curated menus, authentic Japanese cuisine and international dishes.

The Terrace Restaurant Hachiyo pays homage to the summit of Mount Fuji, which features eight peaks known as “Hachiyo.”

A buffet-style venue, the restaurant will offer a wide variety of global food offerings in an open space, Mitsui said. Furthermore, an omakase sushi menu will be available at night.

Another option is Hokusai Fine Dining. Named after the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai who created many famous renderings of Mount Fuji, this venue offers the highest quality of presentation, service and seasonal ingredients, Mitsui Ocean Cruises said.

The Mitsui Ocean Fuji will also offer a poolside restaurant named Kohan, as well as a casual walk-up eatery named Ocean Café.

Lounges and Entertainment

According to Mitsui Ocean Cruises, the central guest service desk and lounge onboard will be named Mitsui Ocean Square.

The ship will also offer the Observation Bar 36. The space was named “in honor of the rich diversity and unique beauty of the landscape in Hokusai Katsushika’s masterpiece Fugaku Sanjurokkei,” the company added.

From the lounge, guests can enjoy panoramic views before or after dinner while sipping craft cocktails, inspired by the changing seasons at Mt. Fuji, Mitsui said.

Other lounges onboard include the Ocean Club and Bar, an entertainment space that will offer guest activities, games and live music, as well as a special menu of beverages.

The Ocean Stage will serve as the main stage onboard the ship, Mitsui Ocean Cruises said. The space will symbolize the “vast beauty of the sea and the magic of cruising upon it,” featuring music, dance, drama and special events.

The ship will also offer a casino with blackjack and roulette and a boutique featuring a selection of fine goods and crafts from Japan.

Other features of the Mitsui Ocean Fuji include a complete spa and wellness center named Kodama, a fitness center and a recreation area.

Two pool decks with ample sitting areas will also be available onboard the ship, Mitsui Ocean Cruises added.

Introduced in 2023, Mitsui Ocean Cruises is a brand name of MOL Cruises, Ltd.