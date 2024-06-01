Mano Cruises Launches 2024 Summer Program

Mano Cruises recently launched its 2024 summer program.

Resuming service after an extended winter lay up, the company is now offering a series of cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean departing from Israel.

After seeing a part of its 2023 operations impacted by the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, Mano welcomed guests back onboard the Crown Iris on May 30, 2024.

Sailing from Haifa, the 1,500-guest ship is set to offer a series of two- to 14-night cruises to various destinations in the region, including the Greek Isles and Cyprus.

For the first sailing of the season, the Crown Iris departed from Haifa on a three-night cruise that featured an overnight visit to Limassol.

Through late October, the vessel offers two- to seven-night cruises that also feature several destinations in Greece and Cyprus, including Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Patmos, Santorini, Piraeus, Volos and Larnaca.

Later in the season, Mano is also set to offer longer cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Adriatic Sea.

On October 27, the Crown Iris sails from Haifa for an 11-night cruise to several destinations in Greece, Italy and Croatia.

Before returning to Israel, the itinerary features visits to Chania, Kalamata, Katakolon, Argostoli, Corfu, Brindisi, Dubrovnik and Split.

Wrapping up its 2024 sailing season, the ship is also scheduled to offer a 14-night itinerary to Western Europe in late November.

The two-week cruise sails to France, Italy, and Greece, featuring Catania and Palermo in Sicily; Olbia in Sardinia; and Villefranche in the French Riviera.

The Crown Iris also sails to Civitavecchia, Naples, Chania and Heraklion before returning to Israel in early December.

Originally operated by Majesty Cruise Line, the Crown Iris first entered service in the early 1990s. Acquired by Mano in 2018, the ship also sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Louis Cruises and Thomson Cruises, among other brands.