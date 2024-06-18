Here’s What Happening with the P&O Australia Fleet

After the recent news of the brand being absorbed by Carnival Cruise Lines, Cruise Industry News looks at the fate of the P&O Cruises Australia three-ship fleet.

Pacific Encounter (ex-Star Princess)

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

Year built: 2001

Fate: To be incorporated by Carnival Cruise Line

Date: March 2025

The Pacific Encounter is set to join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet. Following rebranding and a tech update, the ship will be incorporated by the company in March 2025.

The 2,600-guest vessel will continue to sail its scheduled program of cruises departing from Brisbane, Australia.

Built for Princess Cruises in the early 2000s, the Pacific Encounter joined the P&O Cruises Australia fleet in 2022.

Pacific Adventure (ex-Golden Princess)

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

Year built: 2001

Fate: To be incorporated by Carnival Cruise Line

Date: March 2025

Like its sister ship the Pacific Encounter, the Pacific Adventure will be incorporated into the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in March 2025.

To be renamed Carnival Adventure, the 2001-built ship is set to continue sailing from Sydney, Australia, following a tech update and rebranding.

Originally in service for Princess Cruises, the Adventure has been sailing for P&O Cruises Australia since late 2022.

Pacific Explorer (ex-Dawn Princess)

Capacity: 1,998 guests

Tonnage: 77,000

Year built: 1997

Fate: Expected to be sold off

Date: February 2025

The Pacific Explorer will embark on its final cruise for P&O Cruises in February 2025. Currently one of the oldest ships in the Carnival Corporation fleet, the 1997-built vessel is projected to be sold off.

More details regarding the ship’s future are expected to be revealed over the coming months.

It is one in a series of ships that started with the 1995-built Sun Princess, the Pacific Explorer was originally built for Princess Cruises and joined P&O Cruises Australia’s fleet in 2017.